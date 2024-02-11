Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 171 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

