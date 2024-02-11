Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 528 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 238.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

