Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.19 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.