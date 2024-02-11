Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after buying an additional 1,008,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $54,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.