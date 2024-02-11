Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,369 shares of company stock worth $8,383,821 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.