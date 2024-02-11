Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

