Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.