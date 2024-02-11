Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after acquiring an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after acquiring an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $388.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.