APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.93

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 101794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,577,000 after buying an additional 90,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.