Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

