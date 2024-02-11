Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $110.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

