Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.89

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $181.89 and last traded at $181.75, with a volume of 1880486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.89.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

