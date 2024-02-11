Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

