Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,618 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8,375.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $55.08 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

