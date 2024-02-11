Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $649.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

