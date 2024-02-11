Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after purchasing an additional 834,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.