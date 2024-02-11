Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.93 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

