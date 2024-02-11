Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

