Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,574 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,747,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

