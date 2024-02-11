Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 964 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

