Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

