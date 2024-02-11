Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.