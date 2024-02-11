Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $65,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

