Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

