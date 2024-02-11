Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $49.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

