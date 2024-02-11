Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.