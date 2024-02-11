Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DSI stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

