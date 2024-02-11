Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $981.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

