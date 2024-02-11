Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

USB stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

