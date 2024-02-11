Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

