Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1,314.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

