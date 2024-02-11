Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,589,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of MET opened at $67.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

