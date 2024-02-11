Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $13,065,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,850,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL opened at $33.07 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

