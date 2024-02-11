Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.