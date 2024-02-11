Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,308 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 822.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 551,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,892,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8,787.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 123,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

