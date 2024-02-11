Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 403.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $67,962,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

