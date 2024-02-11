Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

