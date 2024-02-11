Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $575.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

