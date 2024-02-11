Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAT opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.