ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.93.

TSE:ARX opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.91. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

