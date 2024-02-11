Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 115.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 72.47. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

