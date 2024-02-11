Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.40, but opened at $109.58. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arrow Electronics shares last traded at $111.26, with a volume of 46,774 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
