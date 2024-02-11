ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $912.60.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $949.60 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $954.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.41. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

