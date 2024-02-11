AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

AZN stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

