Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. Atomera has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atomera by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 103.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

