Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

