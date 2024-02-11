AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.99.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.