AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.
AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvidXchange Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.94.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.
See Also
