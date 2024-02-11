Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

ACLS stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

