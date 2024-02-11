Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

